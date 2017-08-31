Thursday, August 31, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School district welcomes seven new educators this year, including two principals, a special education director and four teachers.
Three people were arrested after Upper Sandusky police found a loaded handgun, Oxycontin and marijuana in a car with an 8-year-old child early Wednesday morning.
Travonna M. Flowers, Kathy M. Johnson and Davon D. McVicker, all of Charlotte, North Carolina, were charged in the case.