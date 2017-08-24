Thursday, August 24, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
SYCAMORE — The controversial rezoning vote never even made it to the floor at Tuesday night’s Sycamore village council meeting, which was held at the Sycamore Fire Department.
Councilwoman Dawn Needles made a motion for rezoning 3.3 acres of property on North Sycamore Avenue across from Bill Sowers Tree Service from residential to business.
Upper Sandusky youth kicked off the 2017-18 academic year for public school districts serving Wyandot County students today, with Mohawk and Carey having already started earlier this week.
Sheriff Mike Hetzel is advising adults to be extra cautious with the new school year beginning.