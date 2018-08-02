Thursday, August 2, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Upper Sandusky Community Library, in coordination with Edward Jones, announced the winners of its summer coloring contest on Wednesday.
The winners were: Pre-K, Aleah Mueller; kindergarten, McKenna Daniel; first grade, Jenna Irwin; second grade, Aniela Mueller; third grade, Erin Ritchey, fourth grade, Ardyn North and fifth grade, Madelyn Coughlyn.
CAREY — The theme for 2018’s Carey Fest is “Small Town. Big Time!”
The 38th annual festival will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week and as always, will feature a wide variety of music including country, rock, jazz, folk, bluegrass and gospel.