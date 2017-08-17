Thursday, August 17, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
The Upper Sandusky Park Board on Monday unanimously voted to withdraw its decision to allow a local group to reposition a Vietnam monument at Bicentennial Park after hearing from an angry crowd.
A 19-year-old Carey man accused of staying in a “rundown” abandoned home for a month with two runaway juveniles appeared in court for the first time since he was arrested after leading Wyandot County sheriff’s deputies on a foot-chase on Upper Sandusky’s west side early Saturday morning.