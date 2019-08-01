Thursday, August 1, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
COLUMBUS — Over the past week, life has been busy for Wyandot County residents Hunter Shane and Abby Thiel.
The two are serving on the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board in their first of the two-year program and are joining veteran junior fair board member Rachael Herring who first participated on the junior fair board in 2018.
The Daily Chief-Union confirmed Tuesday that the Wyandot County Fair will have rides this year through the same company as last year, Durant Amusements.
The fair is currently accepting open class entries and premium books are available.