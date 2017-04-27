Thursday, April 27, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Henry David Thoreau said, “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.”
One Upper Sandusky High School senior recently saw a great deal of success after spending years perfecting what she loves.
While most students who study broadcasting think of television when faced with a class project, Upper Sandusky High School senior Delaney McQuown used a lesser-known type of video art to recently go home a winner.
McQuown was recognized April 20 as the third-place winner of a video competition sponsored by the Drug Free Action Alliance, Start Talking! campaign and Verizon.
Login
Username or Email Address
Password
Remember Me