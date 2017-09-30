Saturday, September 30, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Open Door Resource Center’s first “chocolate walk” drew families into downtown Upper Sandusky on Thursday evening.
Twenty-five businesses participated by passing out candies or other goodies to those who purchased a ticket and a bag for $15.
Anyone interested in learning how to cook on a budget is invited to Cooking with Tami at the Open Door Resource Center in Upper Sandusky.
Tami Baumberger, the Wyandot County SNAP-Ed program assistant, began her weekly presentations at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.