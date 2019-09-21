Saturday, September 21, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities heard updates on state policy and finance at its monthly meeting Thursday.
Angeline Superintendent Todd Dilley reported he attended a two-year budget symposium with business manager Amy Traxler and new SSA Director Amanda Rowlinson.
The Ohio Department of Transportation released the following is highway updated construction schedule occurring within Wyandot County. Work is dependent upon weather conditions, and unless otherwise noted, it will take place during daytime hours.