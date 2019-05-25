Saturday, May 25, 2019

The Ohio Department of Transportation recently released the following highway construction scheduled to occur within Wyandot County. Work is dependent upon weather conditions. U.S. 23 over Tymochtee Creek, just north of TH 103, will be restricted to one lane in each direction for a bridge rehabilitation project. The project also includes resurfacing of U.S. 23 between CH 97 and the U.S. 30 interchange, north of Upper Sandusky, which is expected to begin in early June. Lane restrictions are possible within the entire work zone for work done in preparation for resurfacing.