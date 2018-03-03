Saturday, March 3, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
COLUMBUS — An Upper Sandusky native has one of the biggest fights of his life later today at the Arnold Sports Festival in downtown Columbus.
Travis Davis, a 2005 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, began fighting mixed martial arts professionally in 2016. He competes in the middleweight (185 pound) and light heavyweight (205 pound) divisions, and possesses a 5-1 record.
Wyandot County representatives including township trustees, the county commissioners, community leaders and first responders met Tuesday to discuss ways to improve safety at dangerous at-grade intersections on U.S. 23.
Tuesday’s meeting was a follow-up to the U.S. 23 Corridor Access Study stakeholder meeting hosted by ODOT representatives on Jan. 30.