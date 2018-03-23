Saturday, March 24, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A mistake at the printing facility put Daily Chief-Union pages 3 and 6 in the Kenton Times and Kenton Times pages 3 and 6 in the Daily Chief-Union in Friday’s editions.
They were out the door for delivery before the mistake was discovered.
Upper Sandusky residents now have an easier local option for cardboard recycling.
A portable cardboard recycling bin was placed in the front corner of the parking lot of the EMS building at 401 N. Warpole St., Upper Sandusky on Thursday morning.