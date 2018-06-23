Saturday, June 23, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff, family members, friends and residents celebrated a recent positive inspection from the Ohio Department of Health with a party on Friday.
The inspection found zero deficiencies in any area of direct care delivery.
A longtime deputy concluded his 28-year career with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon with a retirement party.
The career of Lt. Todd Frey was celebrated with scrapbooks, balloons, cake, badge and car-shaped cookies, friends, family and more at the party held inside the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Upper Sandusky.