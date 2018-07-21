Saturday, July 21, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
On behalf of the men and women of the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Chief Dan Ross invites the community to join in celebrating the service of former USPD K-9 Hunter.
A park bench is being dedicated at 6:30 p.m. July 31, 2018, on the front lawn of the Upper Sandusky Safety Building in honor of Hunter’s service to the community.
A reward is being offered following a burglary over the weekend at Wyandot Firearms in Upper Sandusky.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation — the trade association for the firearms industry — are announcing a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of Wyandot Firearms, located at 120 N. Warpole St., in Upper Sandusky.