Saturday, July 15, 2017

CAREY — Heavy rains have pounded the village of Carey for the past week, with more than 6.5 inches falling since last Friday, according to figures from the National Weather Service.
Thursday, Mother Nature threw her heaviest punch, as rain flooded the village, turning roadways into lakes, shutting down streets and leading village officials to evacuate at least two homes as a safety precaution.
WHARTON — Wharton Community Festival has been offering family-friendly entertainment, food and fun for more than 45 years. The annual event is set for Saturday at Wharton Community Park.