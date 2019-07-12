Saturday, July 13, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Thursday a crowd gathered on the corner of the Wyandot County Courthouse lawn to celebrate the completion of the Courthouse Corner project, which was funded entirely by donations and designed, and built with the help of many volunteers.
The Wyandot County Museum was brimming Thursday evening with a crowd of around 100 people, all there to hear the personal stories of Neil Armstrong from a man who knew him from childhood — Upper Sandusky native, Dr. Konstantine K. Solacoff.