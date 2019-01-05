Saturday, January 5, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
After a lengthy investigation into breaking and entering and grand theft of a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer, three juvenile suspects have been arrested and charged for the incident.
Because the suspects are juveniles, the names are not being released.
MARSEILLES — There will be a recycling drive from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Marseilles Park.
Notice that the recycling has been changed to the first Saturday of the odd months.