Saturday, February 4, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
MOUNT BLANCHARD — During the final week of August and the first few weeks of September, county fair goers flock to the fairgrounds in Findlay, Kenton and Upper Sandusky for the Hancock, Hardin and Wyandot county fairs, which fall on consecutive weeks.
The fairs are home to a wide variety of livestock shows for members of 4-H and FFA organizations and open shows for adults.
The Wyandot County Chamber of Commerce capped off months of growth with a name change to kick off 2017.
The ageny’s growth and success were acknowleged across the state Thursday evening when President and CEO Kathy Grasz was surprised with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio’s Chamber Professional of the Year award. Grasz received the award during the CCEO Winter Conference in Newark.
Login
Username or Email Address
Password
Remember Me