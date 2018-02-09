Saturday, February 10, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
SYCAMORE — A juvenile is in custody after bringing a loaded handgun to Mohawk High School Thursday afternoon.
An online post from Mohawk Superintendent Ken Ratliff states that at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, students reported to Mohawk Assistant Principal Brooke Bowlin that another student had a handgun in his locker in a book bag.
Fairhaven Community held a special dedication ceremony Wednesday in honor of one of its most treasured contributors.
In memory of Robby Lee, a board member of United Church Homes who died unexpectedly in October, the auditorium was renamed the Robert P. Lee Fellowship Hall.