Saturday, August 5, 2017

You may have seen a few painted rocks hiding around Upper Sandusky over the last couple weeks. If you picked one up, you probably already know about the city’s latest craze.
The Facebook group Upper Rocks was organized after Upper natives Amanda Barta and Kim Kisor recently stopped by Practically Perfect with an idea.
Greg Lonsway is the new administrator of Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Wyandot County Commissioners introduced Lonsway on Thursday at the facility. He officially starts Aug. 7.
In a press release, Lonsway says he “looks forward to establishing strong relationships with residents, families, staff, volunteers, commissioners and folks living and working in and around Upper Sandusky.”