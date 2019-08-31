Saturday, August 31, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
SYCAMORE — Members of the North Central Electric Cooperative met Wednesday for the Action Committee for Rural Electrification and Co-Op Owners for Political Action Luncheon at the Sycamore Community Center.
President of NCEC, Duane Frankart, said Ohio electrical cooperative members are the leaders of all the states in participation in reaching the goal of providing safe, reliable and affordable electricity to members.
Day two of the first jury trial at Wyandot County Common Pleas Court in several years will take place today in the case of the State of Ohio vs. Sheldon Doogs.
Doogs is charged by the state with mishandling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.