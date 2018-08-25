Saturday, August 25, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Greg Lonsway submitted a letter of resignation Thursday to the Wyandot County Commissioners.
The Upper Sandusky Community Library is hoping to raise awareness about and expand upon its current homebound service.
“If you can’t get out of your house to come to the library whether it’s age, injury, disability or convenience, our homebound volunteers will deliver to you,” Upper Sandusky Community Library Director Kathleen Whitt said.