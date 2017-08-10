Safety Blotter: August 10, 2017

Upper Sandusky Police Department

An officer responded to a report of an attempted vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Highland Parkway early the morning of July 20.

A victim reported between $1,500 and $2,000 in items were missing from his van.

A suspect was identified, and the case was being investigated.

Matthew E. Witten, Bucyrus, was charged with menacing after he admitted trying to start a fight on Richardson Drive early the morning of July 20.

An officer assisted emergency medical services with a lift in the 100 block of Rivers Edge the morning of July 20.

An Upper Sandusky man reported his identity was stolen the morning of July 20.

An officer made contact with a sheriff’s office in Kansas that already was investigating.

Officers responded to a report of juveniles climbing on the roof at East Elementary the afternoon of July 20.

They were located, and a report was to be sent to the juvenile prosecutor for review of possible criminal trespassing charges.

Ashley M. Reed, Bucyrus, was arrested by the Bucyrus Police Department on a bench warrant out of Upper Sandusky Municipal Court for failing to comply with a court order on an original charge of driving on a non-compliance suspension and expired registration the evening of July 20.

A USPD officer transferred her from the county line to the Wyandot County Jail.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call from the Rosebud Tavern early the morning of July 23.

Two women reported they were assaulted by another woman.

The suspect was not located, but both victims signed assault charges against her.

Joseph T. Lanker, Wharton, was charged with OVI and underage consumption at Love’s Travel Center early the morning of July 23.

An Upper Sandusky woman reported she was sexually assaulted at the Rosebud Tavern early the morning of July 23, but the claims were not substantiated by witnesses.

An Upper Sandusky man reported he was threatened at T&T Sports Lounge early the morning of July 23.

An officer escorted the man and his wife to their home on Shields Drive.

Eric J. Davis, LaRue, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication after he was found passed out on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Wyandot Avenue early the morning of July 23.

He was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital to be cleared medically before being transferred to the Wyandot County Jail.

An officer responded to a report of unwanted text messages in the 600 block of Mission Drive early the morning of July 23.

The victim was advised to tell the suspect that charges would be filed against him if he continued.

A man in the 400 block of Chief Street reported his daughter had fallen and could not get up the morning of July 23.

Andrew K. Huff, Upper Sandusky, was arrested on a warrant out of Knox County the afternoon of July 23.

Officers had responded when the man’s ex-girlfriend had reported he refused to cooperate with a custody exchange.

An Upper Sandusky woman reported her stepmother would not allow her to get her passport the evening of July 23.

The stepmother was contacted and said she could pick it up any time.

Bradley R. Patrick, Upper Sandusky, was cited for expired registration at Winding Hollow Lane and Indian Mill Drive early the morning of July 24.

Dustin L. Mardis, Upper Sandusky, was arrested for OVI in the Walmart parking lot early the morning of July 24.

Benahili U. Iboayam, Findlay, was cited for expired plates in the 300 block of South Sandusky Avenue the morning of July 24.

Officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated man at Love’s Travel Center the evening of July 24.

Charges of OVI and improper handling of a firearm against a Lima man were pending the results of a urine test.

The office transferred a 911 call from the 900 block of Eulalia Avenue to emergency medical services the afternoon of July 24.

An officer responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated man at the Upper Sandusky Public Library the evening of July 24.

An officer determined the man had not been drinking and was allowed to leave.

A McCutchenville woman reported she was hit by a broomstick on the wrist the evening of July 24.

The woman hung up and would not give details of the event after an officer contacted her.

An officer responded to a report of a possible break-in in the 1300 block of East Wyandot Avenue early the morning of July 25.

The woman was identified as someone allowed to be there.

An officer responded to a 911 hang-up call from the 900 block of Eulalia Avenue the morning of July 25.

A medical situation was discovered, and EMS was dispatched.

Nicholas J. Correa, Marion, was cited for speed on Indian Mill Drive at Kimmel Court the morning of July 25.

Julia E. Lemire, Upper Sandusky, was warned for speed on East Wyandot Avenue at Third Street the morning of July 25.

Beth M. DeLong, Nevada, was cited for speed in the 200 block of Berry Street the morning of July 25.

An officer assisted EMS in lifting a patient in the 400 block of West Hicks Street the afternoon of July 25.

An officer responded to a report of a semi parked illegally on Comfort Drive the afternoon of July 25.

The vehicle was not located.

An officer assisted with a disabled vehicle in the 1300 block of East Wyandot Avenue the afternoon of July 25.

An officer found a debit card in the 100 block of South Sandusky Avenue the evening of July 25.

The owner was contacted.

An officer assisted the fire department with a semi on fire at Pilot Travel Center the evening of July 25.

EMS was paged for a confused woman in the 500 block of North Hazel Street the evening of July 25.

An officer responded to a complaint of juveniles skateboarding at Bicentennial Park the evening of July 25.

She was told they were permitted to skateboard there and to contact the city if she had a problem with it.

Haylie R. Kauble, Harpster, was warned for stop sign violation and insufficient exhaust at West Johnson and South Eighth streets the night of July 25.

An officer performed a welfare check on a possibly suicidal man in the 200 block of East Wyandot Avenue the night of July 25.

The man was OK.

An officer tried to deliver a message from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office to a man in the 300 block of West Johnson Street the night of July 25, but the man was not home.

An officer took home a patient from Wyandot Memorial Hospital early the morning of July 26.

An officer responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver at Taco Bell early the morning of July 26.

The drivers were found to be sober, but were warned they needed to transfer car seats into the vehicle after another vehicle had broken down.

An officer responded to a report of a hitchhiker stranded at Pilot Travel Center early the morning of July 26.

He was unable to get a hotel room because he had a dog with him.

The officer provided him with a blanket and checked into other alternatives.

An officer responded to a report of a loose dog in the area of East Church Street and Mission Drive the afternoon of July 26.

The dog would not allow anyone to get close and the dog warden was not working.

An officer responded to a report of a woman possibly passed out in a vehicle in an alley in the 200 block of North Sandusky Avenue the afternoon of July 26.

The woman was found to be waiting for her mother to get done at work.

EMS was paged to the 400 block of West Wyandot Avenue for someone having a seizure the afternoon of July 26.

An Upper Sandusky woman reported a disabled vehicle abandoned in the 300 block of Front Street the evening of July 26.

The owner said she would try to have it moved by the next day.

An officer responded to a report of a dog running loose near the East Elementary playground the evening of July 26.

The owner had regained control of the dog before the officer arrived.

Johnathen M. Bailey, Kenton, was warned for display of plates on Tarhe Trail at Kilbourne Street the evening of July 26.

Michael J. Verdugo, Upper Sandusky, was warned for speed on Houpt Drive near North Sandusky Avenue the evening of July 26.

Daniel J. Munger, Yellow Springs, was warned for display of license plate on U.S. 23/30 at Ohio 199 the night of July 26.

An officer responded to an alarm activation in the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue the night of July 26.

James F. Bell, Upper Sandusky, was cited for disorderly conduct by intoxication in the 100 block of South Sandusky Avenue early the morning of July 27.

He was given a ride home, and his bicycle was kept by the department until he safely could retrieve it.

An officer and K-9 assisted the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop on U.S. 23/30 north of Ohio 53 early the morning of July 27.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue the morning of July 27.

Details were not provided.