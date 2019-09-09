Monday, September 9, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
As freshman, students in Travis Minnear’s ninth grade English class at Wynford High School entered into a nationwide poetry contest. Now as sophomores, three have made it to the semifinals and will have their works published later this fall.
FREMONT — Four Mohawk High School sophomores were injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident Friday afternoon according to early reports from the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A spokesperson for the post said the crash occurred Friday afternoon on TR 131 in Seneca County. The spokesperson said four occupants were in the car and one occupant was transported by medical flight from the scene.