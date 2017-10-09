Monday, October 9, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
WHARTON — Chad and Heidi Obenour met and bonded over riding horses in 4-H nearly 30 years ago.
Today, they have 25 acres, a pasture and a facility that boards the animals and offers training for horses and lessons for riders.
Upper Sandusky has a new police officer.
Jesse Evilsizer was sworn in by Mayor Scott Washburn at Monday’s Safety Committee meeting. He’ll officially begin his duties Sunday.
“I have always had a lot respect for the men and women who are pubic servants in our communities,” Evilsizer said.