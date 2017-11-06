Monday, November 6, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
SYCAMORE — Mohawk Local Schools are closed today following widespread loss of power in the Sycamore area following Sunday’s heavy storms.
A traffic alert reported that the outage was due to 12 electric poles being blown down along Ohio 587 between McCutchenville and New Regal.
Upper Sandusky lost a pillar of its community just over two weeks ago with the sudden passing of Robert “Robby” Lee on Oct. 13.
Lee, 70, was known for always putting others first and also for his meticulous organizational skills.