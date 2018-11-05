Monday, November 5, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Voters in Wyandot County will have the opportunity to help select their U.S. representative for Ohio’s 5th congressional district on Nov. 6.
The choice has been narrowed down to incumbent Republican congressman Bob Latta and Democrat challenger Michael Galbraith.
The Wyandot County Veterans Service Commission discussed several upcoming Veterans Day events during its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.
The Steer Barn is hosting a veterans appreciation dinner from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 12.