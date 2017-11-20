Monday, November 20, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A Marion man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a foot chase into a flooded field.
The sheriff’s report states deputies responded to a complaint about a suspicious male who was later identified as Christopher M. Klaiber, Marion, walking into buildings on the 8600 block of TH 104 in Salem Township.
Fairhaven Community celebrated a rededication Friday afternoon.
Significant upgrades were made to the retirement facility over the last three and a half years thanks in part to $1.7 million dollars raised by 423 donors over a seven-year period of fundraising and Fairhaven proudly showed them off with guided tours.