Monday, November 19, 2018

PARADISE, Calif. — As the huge Camp Fire roared through Paradise, California, Merleen Barnes waited by her phone in Kenton to hear an update on her sister and family who were directly in the path of the deadly flames.
“Kathy had sent me a video, but then we lost communications with them for about three hours,” Barnes said.
“Things were a little tense.”
Firelands Counseling and Recovery Center Site Director Michelle Clinger has a message for Wyandot County residents: “We’re here to help.”
“As of the beginning of October, every position has been filled at Upper Sandusky Firelands,” Clinger said.