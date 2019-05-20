Monday, May 20, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A Carey man has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Randy A. Ward, 65, was designated as a tier-one sex offender before sentencing at the Wyandot County Common Pleas Court Friday. Ward will be credited with 221 days of time already served. He has the option to appeal the sentence.
Members of the Rotary Club of Upper Sandusky and the Wyandot County Young Professionals gathered at Bicentennial Park Thursday to dedicate the new splash pad.