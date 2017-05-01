Monday, May 1, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
After 40 years in education and 35 years teaching math at Upper Sandusky Middle School, Sharon Calvin will retire at the end of May.
“I’m just getting tired,” Calvin said. “Forty years is enough.”
A Bluffton College graduate, Calvin taught for five years at Jackson Center Schools before coming to Upper Sandusky.
As the Wyandot County Archaeological and Historical Society prepares for a new spring, it is sprucing things up.
The Wyandot County Museum saw significant renovations over the winter, and an open house is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday.
