Monday, March 25, 2019

Thursday, in conjunction with parent teacher conferences, a Hidden in Plain Sight interactive exhibit gave Upper Sandusky High School parents a chance to see what can be hiding in a teenager’s bedroom.
Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights made a record-tying donation to Upper Sandusky Senior Village Thursday evening at the Masonic Temple in Upper Sandusky.
Representatives from Senior Village received a check for $35,000 from the Fantasy of Lights, tying the record-breaking donation given last year to the Dorcas Carey Public Library.