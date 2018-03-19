Monday, March 19, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
FREDERICK, Md. — Two Wyandot County youth captured regional titles earlier this month through the Elks Soccer Shoot competition.
Sophie Lucas of Nevada and Gabe Randall of Upper Sandusky represented Ohio in the Mid-Atlantic Elks Soccer Shoot over the first weekend of March in Frederick, Maryland, and both took home first-place honors.
CAREY — The Dorcas Carey Library received a substantial donation Thursday evening from Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights.
Representatives from the Fantasy of Lights presented a check for $35,000 to library staff and board members in a brief ceremony.
The Fantasy of Lights donates to a different local non-profit each year.