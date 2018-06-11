Monday, June 11, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Area residents will have an opportunity to experience a blast from the past with a classic movie night 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Star Theatre in Upper Sandusky.
The first night of the planned monthly series will feature the 1953 western film “Shane.”
St. Peter Catholic School in Upper Sandusky said goodbye to three long term members of its faculty and administration last Thursday as part of a ceremony on the last day of the school year.
Principal Patricia Anderson, Sister Mary Lee and third grade teacher Amy Flaherty all retired after a combined 114 years in education.