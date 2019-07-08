Monday, July 8, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
An unusually wet spring and early summer has put Wyandot County farmers in a difficult situation choosing between planting their crops late, replanting them or not planting crops at all.
The National Weather Service reported Wyandot County received precipitation in 46 of the 91 days from April to June, well above the yearly average.
The Ohio Department of Transportation recently announced the following highway construction scheduled to occur within Wyandot County. Work is dependent upon weather conditions.
U.S. 23 between CH 97 and the U.S. 30 interchange, north of Upper Sandusky, will be restricted to one lane in each direction through the work zone for pavement resurfacing. Variable speed limit signs will be in place to display the legal, posted speed limit through the work zone. Work is being performed by The Shelly Company, Findlay.