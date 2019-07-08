Monday, July 8, 2019

The Ohio Department of Transportation recently announced the following highway construction scheduled to occur within Wyandot County. Work is dependent upon weather conditions. U.S. 23 between CH 97 and the U.S. 30 interchange, north of Upper Sandusky, will be restricted to one lane in each direction through the work zone for pavement resurfacing. Variable speed limit signs will be in place to display the legal, posted speed limit through the work zone. Work is being performed by The Shelly Company, Findlay.