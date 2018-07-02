Monday, July 2, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Wyandot County is in need of Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers.
Michelle Miller, the communications and fundraising coordinator for CASA of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot counties says the opioid epidemic is largely to blame.
PITTSBURGH — An Upper Sandusky graduate has gone the extra mile in an attempt to cure her two-year-old nephew.
With nephew Gavin Giacalone in need of a liver transplant to potentially cure his rare genetic disorder, GM3 Synthase Deficiency, aunt Michelle Shark (formerly Webster), a 2011 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, didn’t hesitate.