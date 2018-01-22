Monday, January 22, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
For most of her life, Tesla Billenstein has loved music.
“Music is my backbone,” she said. “I don’t go a day without listening to music.”
As Billenstein sang along with her favorite recording artists, she envisioned herself sharing her music with the public.
CAREY — The youth of Carey gained some important knowledge Friday.
Twins Morgan and Kirsten Etzinger, sophomores at Carey High School, chose to teach personal financial literacy to children in kindergarten through fifth grade as their DECA project for the 2017-18 school year.