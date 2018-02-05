Monday, February 5, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Veterans in Wyandot County are about to have easier access to services.
The Wyandot County Veterans Service Office is changing locations this spring, moving from its current location at 129 S. Sandusky Ave. in downtown Upper Sandusky to 250 Highland Parkway, north of the Wyandot County Fairgrounds.
CAREY — The Carey Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated 25 years of existence with its 24th annual dinner meeting Monday evening at Moreno’s in downtown Carey.
Chamber Executive Director Cassie Carlson organized the festivities, which included a meal catered by Moreno’s, award presentations and the State of the Village address by Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.