Monday, February 26, 2018

CAREY — Carey High School debuted its Legacy Lane Hall of Fame on Friday thanks in part to a generous contribution from its class of 1968.
Three influential women were inducted into the Hall of Fame, Michelle (Rickle) Bell, Jean Jacqueline “Jackie” (Kirkwood) Rickle and Mary Joseph (Kirkwood) Cesarini, and they all were related.
CAREY — A Carey man died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Seneca County.
Zachery Brodman, 21, died at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo following a rollover crash on Big Spring Township Road 93 near Seneca County Road 52, south of New Riegel.