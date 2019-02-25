Monday, February 25, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
DALLAS — The son of a Wyandot County veterinarian has been given a tremendous opportunity to participate in one of the world’s most famous races.
Dr. Josh Cope, son of Robert and Jeanette Cope of Animal Hospital of Upper Sandusky, will fly to Alaska to serve as a veterinarian for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
The Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities voted to enter into an agreement with a new council of governments at its meeting Thursday.
A resolution was presented to the board by Superintendent Todd Dilley, who stated the plan was to leave the current Clearwater Council of Governments and enter into membership with WestCON Council of Governments for the purpose of sharing an investigative agent, provider support and Medicaid waiver administration fees.