Monday, February 12, 2018

A night full of laughs ended with a record-setting fundraiser for Hannah’s House this past weekend.
Headlined by the ‘Not So Newlywed Game’ at the Elks Lodge in Upper Sandusky on Saturday, more than $15,000 was raised for the charitable organization.
WOOSTER — A Wyandot County family was honored for its impact on the Ohio sheep industry recently at the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium in Wooster.
Al Kin and his sons, Jim and Phil, owners of Kin Brothers Corriedales in rural Forest, were named the 2017 Charles Boyles Master Shepherd by the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program.