Monday, August 5, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Members of the Carey High School girls track team who qualified for the state meet, including Sarah Reinhart, Addystin Lykins, Addi Miller, Abby Allison and their coaches Tricia Nash and Holly Wentling, ride in a float in the Carey Fest parade.
With heavy rainfall preventing area farmers from doing their jobs this spring, area businesses and individuals have joined together to give those affected a night off.
The Wyandot County Farmers Night Off will be 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Masters’ Building at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds and will feature a free meal for all Wyandot County farmers and their families.