Monday, August 13, 2018

With the help of the Upper Sandusky community, Jonathan Distel and his wife April were able to spread a positive message and good deeds on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic last week.
Jonathan Distel, who works as a manager at AJ’s Heavenly Pizza in Upper Sandusky, raised some of the money for his trip via a donation jar at the AJ’s checkout counter.
The Upper Sandusky Community Library Board approved a request to purchase six laptops and a laptop cart during its meeting Thursday.
Library Director Kathleen Whitt said the library attempted to receive a grant for the new laptops and cart but did not get approved.