Monday, August 12, 2019

On Aug. 17, Upper Sandusky High School will play host to the “longest veterans parade” as the 2019 Military Vehicle Preservation Association Lincoln Highway Convoy stops for a lunch break along its transcontinental journey from York, Pennsylvania, to San Francisco.
An Upper Sandusky man was arrested at his place of employment in Carey on a warrant for rape charges Wednesday afternoon.
A report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office states Michael L. Gossman, 43, was arrested without incident on a warrant issued out of Wyandot County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape, a first degree felony.