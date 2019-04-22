Monday, April 22, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
CAREY — Our Lady of Consolation parishioners traced a familiar path Friday in remembrance of the miracle that turned the church into a shrine.
Beginning Friday morning, nearly 100 people braved the cold and rain to walk the seven mile distance from Frenchtown to the steps of the Our Lady of Consolation Church, and they did it while carrying a large wooden cross on their shoulders.
Area children were given a brighter Easter on Friday thanks to generous local residents and the Upper Sandusky Rotary Club through the Good Egg program.