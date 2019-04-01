Monday, April 1, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Wyandot County Solid Waste Management District Coordinator Kyle McColly was eager to show off the county’s new baler at the recycling center before Friday’s quarterly policy committee meeting.
McColly said the new Maren baler arrived March 14, was installed by A&C Compaction Equipment March 18 and was first put to work March 19.
Don’t tell Callan Pugh, the Daily Chief-Union’s new city editor, that print media is dying.
“But, if you don’t adapt, you are not going to last,” she explained.
Pugh, 24, a graduate of Ashland University, believes there is a place for the printed newspaper in today’s world.