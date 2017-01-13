Meeting minutes: January 13, 2017

Tiffin Glass Collectors Club

TIFFIN — The January meeting of the Tiffin Glass Collectors Club featured member’s choice as the show and tell topic.

Items brought in varied from delicately cut vases to molded U.S. Glass cabinet knobs.

Ed Goshe described the glass, indicating age, etching and rarity.

February show and tell will be decanters.

The business meeting included a year-end wrap-up of finances, summary of guests from out of state and country and preliminary information on both the June and November shows.

Members were reminded of the new hours of operation at the museum.

Docents will be on hand from12-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, weather permitting.

Members also were asked to consider being docents and working with the regulars to learn more about the operations.