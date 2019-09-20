Friday, September 20, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
At the Wyandot County Board of Health September Meeting, Wyandot County Solid Waste District Coordinator Kyle McColly shared his take on the fair collaboration with the health department.
A daily question focused on teaching the public about recycling was asked at the health department’s booth and people who wanted to participate had to speak with representatives at the solid waste district booth to get the answers. Correct answers were entered to win a prize each day.
The Red Cross is providing opportunities to donate blood in coming weeks.
— From 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, at John Stewart United Methodist Church, 130 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky.