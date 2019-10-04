Friday, October 4, 2019

Day one of a jury trial in the State of Ohio vs. Aaron J. Schatzinger took place Wednesday in the Wyandot County Courthouse. Schatzinger, 41, of Tiffin, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, drug abuse (possession of heroin), a fifth-degree felony, and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, in relation to the overdose death of Candace Schatzinger on Dec. 20, 2017.