Friday, October 27, 2017

Upper Sandusky City Council voted unanimously Wednesday in a special meeting to join a coalition of over 100 municipalities retaining special counsel to challenge the constitutionality of amendments to Chapter 718 of the Ohio Revised Code relating to municipal income tax.
This all dates back to the passage of HB5 by the state in December 2014, which forced a wide range of changes on city income tax.
On Nov. 7, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board has a levy on the ballot for Wyandot County residents.
MHRS Executive Director Mircea Handru has been making the rounds in Wyandot County at all city and village council meetings trying to raise awareness for the .6-mill levy.