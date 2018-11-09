Friday, November 9, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Upper Sandusky native and current state Rep. Riordan McClain was victorious in his first official election for the state’s 87th District Tuesday.
McClain won by a landslide in Wyandot County, outpacing Democratic challenger Mary Pierce-Broadwater by a margin of 5,955 votes to 2,005.
Wyandot County made its voice heard Tuesday, and Commissioner Ron Metzger will serve another term.
Metzger was re-elected after earning 5,915 votes compared to Democratic challenger Jon Oberhauser, who received 2,070 votes.